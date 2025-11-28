Red Alert: Critical flood situations in low-lying areas of 6 major rivers

The Irrigation Department warned that that critical flood situations have already developed in the low-lying areas of the relevant river basins of six major rivers, and that water levels are expected to rise further.

Due to the continuing heavy rainfall over the catchment areas of the following rivers, and based on the readings of water level gauging stations maintained by the Irrigation Department, Critical Flood Situations have already developed in the low-lying areas of the relevant river basins, and water levels are expected to rise further:

1. Mahaweli River

2. Deduru Oya

3. Maha Oya

4. Kala Oya

5. Menik Ganga

6. Malwathu Oya

Accordingly, the public residing in close proximity to these rivers are strongly requested to remain highly vigilant and to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves from the prevailing major flood situation, the ‘Red’ flood warning message said.

Residents living in low-lying areas along both banks of these rivers are strongly advised to evacuate to safer locations as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the relevant disaster management authorities are requested to take all necessary actions in this regard.