Heavy showers and strong winds to continue due to Cyclone Ditwah

The Cyclonic storm “Ditwah” is centered near latitude 7.7°N and longitude 81.5°E, about 20km Southwest of Batticaloa and it is very likely to move northnorthwestwards today (28), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Due to the influence of this system, the prevailing heavy showers and strong winds over the island are expected to continue.

Intermittent showers and thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island today.

Very heavy falls above 200 mm are likely at some places in the Northern, North-central, Central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee district and above 150 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the Badulla and Batticaloa districts, the Met. Department noted.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in other areas of the island.

Meanwhile, very strong winds at times of about 60-70kmph and gusting up to 80-90kmph can be expected over most parts of the island.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy showers and strong winds.