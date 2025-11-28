Several BIA-bound flights diverted due to adverse weather

November 28, 2025   05:19 am

At least three flights bound to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have been diverted to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

According to BIA officials, a flight from Kuala Lumpur, one from Abu Dhabi and another from Muscat have been diverted since last evening. 

Meanwhile, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunathilake, yesterday announced that all flights arriving in Sri Lanka will be diverted to Trivandrum or Cochin airports in India if they are unable to land at the Bandaranaike International Airport during a weather emergency.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

Health officials warn of increase in HIV cases in Sri Lanka (English)

Health officials warn of increase in HIV cases in Sri Lanka (English)

President must immediately declare a national disaster - Opposition Leader (English)

President must immediately declare a national disaster - Opposition Leader (English)

Over 40 dead and dozens missing following landslides and floods across Sri Lanka (English)

Over 40 dead and dozens missing following landslides and floods across Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Five fishing trawlers allegedly owned by 'Dehibale Malli' seized by CID officers (English)

Five fishing trawlers allegedly owned by 'Dehibale Malli' seized by CID officers (English)