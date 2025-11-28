Several BIA-bound flights diverted due to adverse weather

At least three flights bound to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have been diverted to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

According to BIA officials, a flight from Kuala Lumpur, one from Abu Dhabi and another from Muscat have been diverted since last evening.

Meanwhile, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunathilake, yesterday announced that all flights arriving in Sri Lanka will be diverted to Trivandrum or Cochin airports in India if they are unable to land at the Bandaranaike International Airport during a weather emergency.