Red Alert: Major flood situation in low-lying areas of Kelani River Basin

November 28, 2025   06:57 am

The Irrigation Department warns that a major flood situation is likely to occur within the next 48 hours in the low-lying areas of the Kelani River valley.  

Heavy rainfall is currently being experienced in many areas of the catchment of the Kelani River Basin. 

Accordingly, the increased volume of water being released from the reservoirs in the upper catchment, together with the analysis of river water levels recorded at gauging stations maintained by the Irrigation Department, indicates a high risk of major flooding in several areas.

These areas include the Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Eheliyagoda, Norwood, Yatiyantota, Galigamuwa, Ruwanwella, Bulathkohupitiya, Dehiowita, Seethawaka, Dompe, Padukka, Homagama, Kaduwela, Biyagama, Kolonnawa, Kelaniya, Wattala, and Colombo. 

The Department urges the public residing in these areas, as well as motorists and passengers travelling through the affected regions, to remain highly vigilant and to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property. 

The Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take necessary actions in this regard.

 

