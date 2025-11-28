Highest rainfall in past 24 hours recorded in Gammaduwa, Matale

The highest rainfall within the last 24 hours has been reported from Gammaduwa in Matale, with rainfall levels recording 540 mm.

Other areas with significant rainfall levels include:

• Kotmale, Nuwara Eliya – 421 mm

• Marassana, Kandy – 403 mm

• Morahena, Kandy – 394 mm

• Watawala, Nuwara Eliya – 316 mm

• Hali Ela, Badulla – 232 mm

The Cyclonic Storm “Ditwah” [Pronunciation: Ditwah] is currently centered near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 81.2°E, approximately 50 km south of Trincomalee.

According to the Department of Meteorology, it is very likely to move north-northwestward.

Due to the influence of this system, prevailing heavy showers and strong winds across the island are expected to continue.

Intermittent showers and thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Very heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm is likely in certain areas of the Northern, North Central, Central, North Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Western Provinces, while rainfall above 150 mm is possible in the Trincomalee, Badulla, Galle, and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm may also occur in other areas of the island, the Met. Department added.

Very strong winds of around 60–70 km/h, with gusts reaching 80–90 km/h, can be expected over many parts of the country.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy showers and strong winds.