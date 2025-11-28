Heavy rainfall and gusty winds to continue across the island due to Cyclone Ditwah

The Cyclonic Storm “Ditwah” is centered near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 50km South of Trincomalee and it is very likely to move north-northwestwards, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Due to the influence of this system, prevailing heavy showers and strong winds over the island are expected to continue.

Accordingly, cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island and intermittent showers and thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island.

Very heavy rainfall above 200 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Central, North western, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and, above 150 mm are likely at some places in Trincomalee, Badulla Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department added.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in the other areas of the island.

Meanwhile, very strong winds at times about 60-70 kmph and gusting up to 80-90 kmph can be expected over the most parts of the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy showers and strong winds, the Met. Department announced.