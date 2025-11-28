Six Sri Lanka-bound flights diverted due to adverse weather

Due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka, six flights bound to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have been diverted to Mattala, Trivandrum, and Cochin airports, BIA officials said.

Accordingly, the SalamAir flight OV-437, arriving from Muscat, Oman, has been diverted to the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport.

Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines flight UL 226 from Dubai, UL 218 from Muscat, and AirAsia flight AK 47 from Bangkok, Thailand, were diverted to the Trivandrum International Airport in India.

In addition, SriLankan Airlines flight UL 254 from Dammam, and Air India flight AI 277 from New Delhi, were diverted to the Cochin International Airport.

The BIA officer-in-charge stated that, although weather conditions in the immediate vicinity of the airport were suitable for normal operations, atmospheric turbulence in the surrounding areas had impeded several flights.

AirAsia flight AK 47, which was diverted to Trivandrum, had attempted to land at the BIA several times before being rerouted, BIA officials said.

However, most flights arriving at and departing from the BIA are currently operating as normal, Ada Derana reporter said.

BIA officials also confirmed that the SalamAir flight OV-437, initially diverted to Mattala, is now en route to the BIA.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall across the country, several roads remain closed, causing significant difficulties for SriLankan Airlines staff and other airport personnel travelling to the BIA.

The Head of Corporate Communications at SriLankan Airlines, Deepal Perera, advised the passengers scheduled to travel on SriLankan Airlines flights to confirm their flight status before proceeding to the airport.