Bus with around 70 passengers stuck on Kalawewa Bridge

November 28, 2025   10:16 am

A bus carrying around 70 passengers has been stranded on the Kalawewa Bridge along the Anuradhapura–Puttalam road due to rising flood waters.

Member of Parliament Ajith P. Perera informed Parliament today (28) that the bus has been stuck at the location for approximately one and a half hours.

In response, Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara stated:

“The incident in Anuradhapura is confirmed. The bus had been advised not to proceed, but it travelled further and got stuck. Reports indicate there are currently 60 people on board. Two military teams are conducting rescue operations at the site, and a helicopter will also be requested.”

