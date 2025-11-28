Minor flood situation reported in Matara District
November 28, 2025 10:48 am
The Matara Disaster Management Unit reports that a minor flood situation has been experienced in the Matara district.
The situation has arisen due to the overflow of the Kirama Ara Oya, a tributary of the Nilwala River, following the ongoing adverse weather conditions.
According to officials, the minor flooding continues at present.
As a result, the Kamburupitiya–Kadduwa road has been submerged in the Godawa area, causing minor disruptions to traffic. Several low-lying areas in the vicinity have also been inundated.
The Matara Disaster Management Unit further states that the minor flood situation is gradually receding.