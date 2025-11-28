Minor flood situation reported in Matara District

November 28, 2025   10:48 am

The Matara Disaster Management Unit reports that a minor flood situation has been experienced in the Matara district.

The situation has arisen due to the overflow of the Kirama Ara Oya, a tributary of the Nilwala River, following the ongoing adverse weather conditions. 

According to officials, the minor flooding continues at present.

As a result, the Kamburupitiya–Kadduwa road has been submerged in the Godawa area, causing minor disruptions to traffic. Several low-lying areas in the vicinity have also been inundated.

The Matara Disaster Management Unit further states that the minor flood situation is gradually receding.

