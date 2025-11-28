Sri Lankan tri-forces mobilized for rescue operations across Sri Lanka

November 28, 2025   10:49 am

The President has instructed the Army Commander to deploy Sri Lanka Army  (SLA) troops for the rescue and assistance of citizens affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions across the island.

The Sri Lanka Army, issuing a statement, announced that around 20,500 Army personnel have already been deployed island-wide to rescue the affected populace.

The Army has confirmed that on yesterday (27) alone, they rescued and relocated nearly 3,790 people affected by the disaster to safe centers.

Specifically, in the central areas of the island severely impacted by the inclement weather, rescue operations in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Badulla districts have been hampered by road blockages due to severe flooding and landslides. 

Despite these obstacles, the Army is continuing its rescue efforts without interruption.

In addition to the Army, the Sri Lanka Navy and the Sri Lanka Air Force are also actively engaged in the ongoing rescue operations.

