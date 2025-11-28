Bus stranded on Kalawewa Bridge: Water rises to waist level of passengers

A bus carrying around 70 passengers, which became stranded on the Kalawewa Bridge along the Anuradhapura–Puttalam road, is reportedly facing rising floodwaters, reaching the waist level of passengers onboard.

A passenger inside the bus told Ada Derana that six people have been rescued so far by a Navy boat.

“No one has come… I called everywhere for about one and a half hours,” the passenger added.

Member of Parliament Ajith P. Perera informed Parliament today (28) that the bus has been stuck at the location for approximately one and a half hours.