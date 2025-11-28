Leave of all police personnel cancelled due to bad weather

Police Headquarters has announced that all leave and days off for police officers have been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions affecting the island.

This directive will remain in effect until November 30, Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler stated.

The Police Media Spokesperson further noted that if any officer is unable to report to the police station to which they are assigned due to the prevailing disaster situation, they must report for duty at the nearest police station.

In case of emergencies, the public may contact the following hotline numbers: 117, 119, 1990 Suwaseriya, 110 Fire Department, 113 Army Headquarters, and 116 Air Force Headquarters.