Leave of all police personnel cancelled due to bad weather

Leave of all police personnel cancelled due to bad weather

November 28, 2025   11:21 am

Police Headquarters has announced that all leave and days off for police officers have been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions affecting the island.

This directive will remain in effect until November 30, Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler stated.

The Police Media Spokesperson further noted that if any officer is unable to report to the police station to which they are assigned due to the prevailing disaster situation, they must report for duty at the nearest police station.

In case of emergencies, the public may contact the following hotline numbers: 117, 119, 1990 Suwaseriya, 110 Fire Department, 113 Army Headquarters, and 116 Air Force Headquarters.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

Health officials warn of increase in HIV cases in Sri Lanka (English)

Health officials warn of increase in HIV cases in Sri Lanka (English)

President must immediately declare a national disaster - Opposition Leader (English)

President must immediately declare a national disaster - Opposition Leader (English)

Over 40 dead and dozens missing following landslides and floods across Sri Lanka (English)

Over 40 dead and dozens missing following landslides and floods across Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)