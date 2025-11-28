Irrigation Dept. warns of major flood risk in Kalu Ganga basin

November 28, 2025   11:24 am

The heavy rainfall currently affecting the Kalu Ganga basin, along with data analysis conducted by the Irrigation Department, indicates that a major flood situation is likely to occur within the next few hours.

Accordingly, low-lying areas in the Ratnapura District, including Pelmadulla, Nivitigala, Ratnapura, Kuruwita, Ayagama, and Elapatha, as well as the Kalutara District, covering the Kalutara, Ingiriya, Horana, Dodangoda, Millaniya, Bulathsinhala, Palindanuwara, Madurawala, and Angalawatte Divisional Secretariat Divisions, are expected to be affected.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) urges residents, drivers, and passengers living in or traveling through these areas to exercise extreme caution.

