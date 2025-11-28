Several roads in Colombo blocked due to adverse weather Police
November 28, 2025 11:43 am
Several areas in Colombo have also been affected by the adverse weather conditions, police stated.
Issuing a statement, the Police Media Division states that there are reports of fallen trees and flooding on several roads in the Colombo area.
The currently blocked roads include:
- Near Lionel Wendt Theatre on Premasiri Khemadasa Mawatha and Keppetipola Mawatha
- Near gate 4 of the National Hospital
- Elvitigala Mawatha
- Queens Road junction
- Kotahena Armour Barber junction near the temple