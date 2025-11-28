Several roads in Colombo blocked due to adverse weather  Police

November 28, 2025   11:43 am

Several areas in Colombo have also been affected by the adverse weather conditions, police stated.

Issuing a statement, the Police Media Division states that there are reports of fallen trees and flooding on several roads in the Colombo area.

The currently blocked roads include:

  • Near Lionel Wendt Theatre on Premasiri Khemadasa Mawatha and Keppetipola Mawatha
  • Near gate 4 of the National Hospital
  • Elvitigala Mawatha
  • Queens Road junction
  • Kotahena Armour Barber junction near the temple

 

