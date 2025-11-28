Landslide strikes house in Nawalapitiya, killing three including an infant

November 28, 2025   01:07 pm

Three members of the same family were killed when a landslide struck a residence on Old Railway Yard Road in Nawalapitiya today (28).

According to the Nawalapitiya Police, the victims are a woman, her mother-in-law, and a three-month-old infant.

The landslide occurred following heavy rainfall in the area. 

Despite extensive efforts by residents and Nawalapitiya Police officers to rescue those trapped, attempts were unsuccessful.

The bodies have been placed at the Nawalapitiya District General Hospital.

Nawalapitiya Divisional Secretary Ramya Jayasundara stated that five people have died in the Nawalapitiya area due to the adverse weather conditions, and nearly 50 families have been relocated to shelter camps.

