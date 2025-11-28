NTC issues special advisory for public transport employees

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has issued a special advisory to bus employees providing public transport services, due to the adverse weather conditions affecting the island.

According to the announcement, several key instructions have been issued for bus drivers and conductors:

In areas where roadblocks have been imposed due to severe weather, drivers and conductors are instructed to strictly follow the directives issued by police officers on duty.

Buses must not, under any circumstance, enter areas where road visibility or road alignment is unclear due to flooding.

When alternative routes are used owing to weather-related disruptions, passengers must be informed accordingly. If buses are unable to transport passengers to their intended destinations, they should be advised in advance and directed to the nearest main bus stop. Wherever possible, arrangements should be made to ensure passengers reach their designated destinations.

Drivers operating in rainy conditions must be particularly cautious about the speed of the bus. Buses should not be driven at excessive speeds in any way, and all operations, particularly on expressways, must adhere strictly to the prescribed speed limits.

Drivers and conductors have also been advised to remain vigilant, as alternative routes may require travelling through winding, steep, or narrow roads.

The NTC further acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of public transport employees who continue to provide safe and reliable services despite the adverse weather.

The public and transport employees are advised to contact the NTC hotline ‘1955’ for assistance whenever necessary.