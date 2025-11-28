Police introduce emergency hotline for life-saving assistance

Police introduce emergency hotline for life-saving assistance

November 28, 2025   02:34 pm

Sri Lanka Police has introduced an emergency contact number for the public to seek assistance for life-saving operations.

According to Police, officers of the Police Marine Division have been deployed along with vessels to support rescue efforts and respond to any disaster situation arising from the adverse weather conditions currently affecting the island.

Accordingly, public may contact the division for assistance through the following emergency number:

Director/ Police Marine Division Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kapila Premadasa - 071-8591868

