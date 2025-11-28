High-risk flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River basin

November 28, 2025   02:41 pm

The Department of Irrigation has issued a red alert for the low-lying areas of the Kelani River Basin, warning of a high risk of flooding at a level unprecedented in recent history.

Heavy rainfall is currently being experienced across many catchment areas of the Kelani River Basin. 

Based on the prevailing rainfall, the volume of water being discharged from reservoirs in the upper catchment, and the river water levels recorded at gauging stations maintained by the Irrigation Department, it is warned that within the next 24 hours, a high-risk flood situation may occur in the low-lying areas of the Kelani River Valley, at a level not experienced in recent history.

The public residing in these areas are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution, safeguard their lives, and move to the safest available locations without delay. 

Disaster Management authorities are requested to treat this matter with utmost priority and to take all necessary actions accordingly.

