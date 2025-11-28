Kaduwela interchange of expressway closed due to flooding

Kaduwela interchange of expressway closed due to flooding

November 28, 2025   02:47 pm

Vehicular traffic at the Kaduwela Expressway Interchange has been completely halted due to the overflowing of the Kelani River caused by the prevailing heavy rainfall.

According to a statement issued by Sri Lanka Police, vehicles entering the expressway from the Kadawatha direction are unable to exit at the Kaduwela exit due to flooding.

Similarly, vehicles entering the expressway from the Kaduwela direction towards Kadawatha have also been completely stopped, said police.

