Kaduwela interchange of expressway closed due to flooding

Vehicular traffic at the Kaduwela Expressway Interchange has been completely halted due to the overflowing of the Kelani River caused by the prevailing heavy rainfall.

According to a statement issued by Sri Lanka Police, vehicles entering the expressway from the Kadawatha direction are unable to exit at the Kaduwela exit due to flooding.

Similarly, vehicles entering the expressway from the Kaduwela direction towards Kadawatha have also been completely stopped, said police.