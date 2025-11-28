Police release 47 emergency hotlines for reporting disaster situations

Due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions across the island, the Sri Lanka Police has introduced dedicated telephone numbers to provide information and assistance to the public regarding disaster situations.

A large number of accidents and hardships have been reported as a result of landslides, floods, and strong winds.

Meanwhile, a Special Operations Room under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been established at Police Headquarters to ensure proper coordination and provide relief during the ongoing emergency.

In such situations, the public can contact the operations rooms of the 47 police divisions located across the island.

The contact numbers for assistance are listed below.