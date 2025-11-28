Multiple flights to BIA cancelled or diverted due to bad weather

Several flights scheduled to arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, have been cancelled due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, the following flights scheduled for arrival today have been cancelled:

• Air India flight AI 2276 from Mumbai – scheduled arrival at 3:00 p.m.

• Etihad Airways flight EY 390 from Abu Dhabi – scheduled arrival at 3:15 p.m.

• SriLankan Airlines flight UL 405 from Bangkok – scheduled arrival at 3:45 p.m.

• SriLankan Airlines flight UL 190 from Dhaka – scheduled arrival at 3:55 p.m.

Airport authorities further announced that several inbound flights have been diverted to alternative airports:

• AirAsia flight AK 047 from Kuala Lumpur (scheduled 9:50 p.m. yesterday) – diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

• Etihad Airways flight EY 394 from Abu Dhabi (2:50 a.m.) – diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

• SriLankan Airlines flight UL 226 from Dubai (5:00 a.m.) – diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

• SriLankan Airlines flight UL 218 from Doha (5:50 a.m.) – diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

• SriLankan Airlines flight UL 254 from Dammam (6:05 a.m.) – diverted to Cochin International Airport

• SriLankan Airlines flight UL 266 from Riyadh (6:15 a.m.) – diverted to Mattala Airport

• SriLankan Airlines flight UL 266 from Kuwait (6:15 a.m.) – diverted to Mattala Airport

• SriLankan Airlines flight UL 192 from Delhi (8:45 a.m.) – diverted to Mattala Airport

• Indigo flight 6E 1175 from Chennai (12:45 p.m.) – diverted to Coimbatore Airport