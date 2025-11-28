Modi expresses condolences for victims; announces immediate help to Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the people of Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’, noting the loss of lives and the hardships faced across the country.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi stated that he conveys his “heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah,” adding that he prays for the safety and swift recovery of all affected families.

He further announced that India has urgently deployed relief materials and critical Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support under Operation Sagar Bandhu, in solidarity with Sri Lanka.

“We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that, guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India remains firmly committed to supporting Sri Lanka during this challenging period.

