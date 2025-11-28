Limited train services to operate only in Western Province today

Several train services have been resumed this evening (28) only within the Western Province, according to railway authorities.

This decision has been taken to facilitate the essential transportation needs of passengers amid the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Evening Train Schedule - 28.11.2025

Kelani Valley Line

SPL 01 - Colombo Fort - Waga- 05.15 p.m. – (Slow train)

Main Line

SPL 02 - Colombo Fort - Mirigama - 04.45 p.m. – (Slow train)

SPL 03 - Colombo Fort - Mirigama

(The train will return to Colombo Fort after SPL 02 reaches the station)

SPL 04 - Colombo Fort – Mirigama - 05.30 p.m. – (Slow train)

Coastal Line

SPL 05 - Maradana – Aluthgama - 04.30 p.m. – (Slow train)

SPL 06 - Maradana - Aluthgama - 05.00 p.m. – (Slow train)

SPL 07 - Maradana - Galle - 05.25 p.m. - Semi-express train

(Slow from Maradana to Ratmalana, limited stops to Aluthgama and slow again from Aluthgama to Galle)

SPL 08- Maradana – Aluthgama- 06.00 p.m. – (Slow train)

Railway authorities further announced that no trains will operate on the Puttalam Line or Northern Line this evening (28).

Additionally, all long-distance express, intercity, and night mail trains on every railway line have been cancelled for today (28).