India navy ships hand over relief material in Colombo

On behalf of the Government of India, the Indian navy ships INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri, which are on a visit to Sri Lanka, have officially handed over flood relief material the island nation in Colombo.

“Operation Sagar Bandhu commences. INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri hand over relief material at Colombo. Further steps are underway,” Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar posted on X.

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, along with the indigenously built frigate INS Udaygiri, is representing the Indian Navy at the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2025 being hosted by the Sri Lanka Navy in Colombo from November 27 to November 29.

The event is part of the Sri Lanka Navy’s 75th anniversary celebrations and features participation from naval ships, delegations and observers from several countries.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, who have lost loved ones due to cyclone Ditwah.

In a gesture of solidarity, India has dispatched relief materials and vital Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu.”

“We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need.”

Sri Lanka has closed government offices and schools as the death toll from floods and landslides across the country has risen to 56, with more than 600 houses damaged, according to officials.