NBRO sounds warning regarding landslide-prone areas

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has warned that landslides could occur at any moment in any mountainous region due to the prevailing severe weather conditions.

Speaking to the media, the Director of the NBRO’s Landslide Research Division stated that the current situation is “extraordinary and unprecedented” even in his lifetime.

He explained that landslides can occur when rainfall exceeds 150 mm within a 24-hour period; however, several mountainous areas have received more than 500 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Given these conditions, the NBRO Director urged residents living in areas with unstable earth embankments to immediately relocate to safer locations.

He added that the severity of the weather has significantly hindered the ability of officials to reach disaster sites or carry out on-ground assessments.

He further noted: “The total rainfall during the past 10 days is close to 1,000 mm. This situation is unlike anything we have ever experienced. If there are rocks or slopes behind your home, there is a risk of collapse. Our officers are struggling to report to duty and cannot reliably identify which areas may experience landslides. At this point, any location in the mountains may be vulnerable. Therefore, whenever possible, leave unsafe areas and move to secure places.”