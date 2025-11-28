2025 GCE A/L exam postponed until further notice

The Commissioner General of Examinations has announced that the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination has been postponed until further notice due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions across the country.

This was announced during a special press briefing held in Colombo today (28).

It was previously announced that the A/L exam would be suspended for three days owing to the inclement weather and that the exams scheduled for yesterday (27), today (28) and tomorrow (29) would be moved to December 07, 08 and 09.

However, it has now been decided to postpone the A/L exam and all other exams until further notice.