2025 GCE A/L exam postponed until further notice

2025 GCE A/L exam postponed until further notice

November 28, 2025   06:28 pm

The Commissioner General of Examinations has announced that the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination has been postponed until further notice due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions across the country.

This was announced during a special press briefing held in Colombo today (28).

It was previously announced that the A/L exam would be suspended for three days owing to the inclement weather and that the exams scheduled for yesterday (27), today (28) and tomorrow (29) would be moved to December 07, 08 and 09.

However, it has now been decided to postpone the A/L exam and all other exams until further notice. 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

Health officials warn of increase in HIV cases in Sri Lanka (English)

Health officials warn of increase in HIV cases in Sri Lanka (English)

President must immediately declare a national disaster - Opposition Leader (English)

President must immediately declare a national disaster - Opposition Leader (English)

Over 40 dead and dozens missing following landslides and floods across Sri Lanka (English)

Over 40 dead and dozens missing following landslides and floods across Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin