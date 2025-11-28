Residents of Dompe, Biyagama, and Kelaniyas low-lying areas urged to evacuate

Residents of Dompe, Biyagama, and Kelaniyas low-lying areas urged to evacuate

November 28, 2025   06:39 pm

Gampaha District Secretary Lalinda Gamage has urged residents of low-lying areas in Dompe, Biyagama, and Kelaniya to evacuate immediately due to the rapidly worsening flood situation.

He stated that although the area is currently experiencing minor flooding, conditions are expected to escalate into a major flood situation within the next few hours. 

The District Secretary added that arrangements are already underway to evacuate residents from the affected areas.

He further stated that approximately 800 people in the Divulapitiya and Mirigama areas have been evacuated due to the overflow of the Maa Oya.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has warned that a significant flood situation may develop within the next six (06) hours in the low-lying areas of the Attanagalu Oya and Uruwal Oya valleys, including the vicinity of Gampaha town.

The Department has informed residents and business owners in these areas to take extreme precautions to safeguard their lives and property.

Heavy rainfall continues to be recorded in several locations within the Attanagalu Oya Basin, it added.

These forecasts have been issued based on current rainfall conditions and the analysis of water levels recorded by river gauges maintained by the Irrigation Department in the Attanagalu Oya Basin.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

Health officials warn of increase in HIV cases in Sri Lanka (English)

Health officials warn of increase in HIV cases in Sri Lanka (English)

President must immediately declare a national disaster - Opposition Leader (English)

President must immediately declare a national disaster - Opposition Leader (English)

Over 40 dead and dozens missing following landslides and floods across Sri Lanka (English)

Over 40 dead and dozens missing following landslides and floods across Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin