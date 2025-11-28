Gampaha District Secretary Lalinda Gamage has urged residents of low-lying areas in Dompe, Biyagama, and Kelaniya to evacuate immediately due to the rapidly worsening flood situation.

He stated that although the area is currently experiencing minor flooding, conditions are expected to escalate into a major flood situation within the next few hours.

The District Secretary added that arrangements are already underway to evacuate residents from the affected areas.

He further stated that approximately 800 people in the Divulapitiya and Mirigama areas have been evacuated due to the overflow of the Maa Oya.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has warned that a significant flood situation may develop within the next six (06) hours in the low-lying areas of the Attanagalu Oya and Uruwal Oya valleys, including the vicinity of Gampaha town.

The Department has informed residents and business owners in these areas to take extreme precautions to safeguard their lives and property.

Heavy rainfall continues to be recorded in several locations within the Attanagalu Oya Basin, it added.

These forecasts have been issued based on current rainfall conditions and the analysis of water levels recorded by river gauges maintained by the Irrigation Department in the Attanagalu Oya Basin.