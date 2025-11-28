Schools to reopen on December 16

Schools will reopen for the final phase of the third school term on December 16, according to the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe.

He stated this during a special press briefing held today (28).

Schools were initially scheduled to reopen on December 08. However, it has now been decided to postpone the reopening of schools in light of the prevailing disaster situation in the country.

Accordingly, schools will reopen for the final phase of the third school term on December 16.

During the same press briefing, it was also announced by the Commissioner General of Examinations that the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination has been postponed until further notice.