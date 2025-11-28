Landslide risk forces partial closure of expressway section

A lane on the Gelanigama-Kahathuduwa Expressway has been temporarily closed for vehicles due to a potential landslide risk as a result of the prevailing heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

According to the Road Development Authority (RDA), the decision was taken after a crack was detected on the sidewall at the 12.5 km point in Baddegoda, located between Gelanigama and Kahathuduwa on the Southern Expressway.

The crack has appeared on the sidewall of the lane heading towards Colombo, prompting authorities to temporarily close a 300-meter section of the left-most lane in the affected area using safety measures.

The RDA stated that the damaged section of the sidewall has been covered with protective plastic wrapping, while engineers and technical officers of the RDA are monitoring the surrounding sidewalls and the overall expressway structure.