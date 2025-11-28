PM Harini briefs diplomatic community on flood relief and recovery efforts

Sri Lanka Tourism has designated a responsible officer to handle inquiries regarding foreign tourists affected by the current disaster situation.

A diplomatic briefing was held today at the Prime Minister’s Office under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, with the participation of Colombo-based Heads of Mission, to update them on the government’s ongoing emergency flood relief operations and recovery measures.

Heads of Sri Lanka’s Diplomatic Missions and Posts overseas also joined the briefing virtually, according to the PM’s Office.

The discussion focused on ensuring the safety of affected communities, as well as the immediate response and medium- to long-term recovery efforts being undertaken by the Government to address the impact of the recent floods.

The diplomatic missions expressed their solidarity and readiness to support Sri Lanka during this challenging period, including through humanitarian assistance and coordination with relevant authorities, the statement said.

In order to strengthen coordination and communication, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established an Emergency Response Unit to engage with Sri Lanka’s diplomatic missions abroad and Colombo-based diplomatic missions in supporting relief and recovery efforts.

Further assistance can also be obtained through the Director General of Public Communication and International Security Corporation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Mr. Thushara Rodrigo, via 070 788 7778.