Govt invites overseas Sri Lankans and foreign nationals to support disaster relief efforts
November 28, 2025 10:29 pm
The Government has announced that Sri Lankans residing overseas and foreign nationals may contribute to relief efforts for those affected by the current disaster situation in the country.
Details of the designated bank accounts are available at Sri Lankan diplomatic missions abroad and at foreign missions based in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division said, adding that to streamline the process, two separate accounts have been established to accept donations in both local currency and US Dollars.
This information was conveyed during today’s (28) discussion with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath, together with foreign ambassadors based in Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan ambassadors serving overseas.
Following are the account details for Sri Lankans residing overseas and foreign nationals who wish to contribute to relief efforts for those affected by the current disaster situation in Sri Lanka, according to the PMD.
For those overseas depositing in USD kindly use the following account details:
Foreign receipts
USD A/C
Account Name – Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account No. – 021083514
Swift Code – CBCELKLX
Beneficiary’s Bank – Federal Reserve Bank, New York
Swift Code of the Beneficiary’s Bank – FRNYUS33
Also state the following in the Remarks column – Credit to DST’s Dollar A/C 45013
For overseas donors depositing in any other foreign currency or LKR, use the following account details:
Account Name – Deputy Secretary to the Treasury
Bank - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Account No. – 50516
Swift Code – CBCELKLXXXX
For Local donors, use the following details:
Account Name – Deputy Secretary to the Treasury
Account No - 2026450
Bank - Bank of Ceylon