Govt invites overseas Sri Lankans and foreign nationals to support disaster relief efforts

The Government has announced that Sri Lankans residing overseas and foreign nationals may contribute to relief efforts for those affected by the current disaster situation in the country.

Details of the designated bank accounts are available at Sri Lankan diplomatic missions abroad and at foreign missions based in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division said, adding that to streamline the process, two separate accounts have been established to accept donations in both local currency and US Dollars.

This information was conveyed during today’s (28) discussion with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath, together with foreign ambassadors based in Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan ambassadors serving overseas.

Following are the account details for Sri Lankans residing overseas and foreign nationals who wish to contribute to relief efforts for those affected by the current disaster situation in Sri Lanka, according to the PMD.

For those overseas depositing in USD kindly use the following account details:

Foreign receipts

USD A/C

Account Name – Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Account No. – 021083514

Swift Code – CBCELKLX

Beneficiary’s Bank – Federal Reserve Bank, New York

Swift Code of the Beneficiary’s Bank – FRNYUS33

Also state the following in the Remarks column – Credit to DST’s Dollar A/C 45013

For overseas donors depositing in any other foreign currency or LKR, use the following account details:

Account Name – Deputy Secretary to the Treasury

Bank - Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Account No. – 50516

Swift Code – CBCELKLXXXX

For Local donors, use the following details:

Account Name – Deputy Secretary to the Treasury

Account No - 2026450

Bank - Bank of Ceylon