Death toll due to Cyclone Ditwah climbs further

The death toll reported so far from Badulla and Kandy due to the severe weather affecting the country has risen to 85, according to data from the Disaster Management Centre and respective district secretaries.

Several landslides were also reported yesterday from a number of areas as a result of the adverse weather.

Five persons died while another 12 reported missing due to a landslide in the Hasalaka–Pamunuwa area in Kandy.

In addition, the District Secretary of Badulla, Prabath Abeywardena stated that 35 people have died due to the disaster situation affecting the Badulla district.

He further stated that 27 people are still missing due to landslides.

Meanwhile, five houses in Bulathkohupitiya, Kegalle have been affected by landslides.

About 12 people residing in those houses are reported missing, and it is reported that access to the location has become difficult.

Heavy rains continue to fall across several districts due to the impact of Cyclone “Ditwah.”

As a result of this torrential rainfall, major flood conditions have arisen in areas surrounding the Mahaweli, Kelani, Kalu, and Menik rivers as well as around Deduru Oya, Maha Oya, Kala Oya, and Malwathu Oya.

Due to heavy rainfall in the Kalu Ganga basin, several areas in the Rathnapura district — including Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Rathnapura, Kuruwita, Ayagama, and Elapatha — have been submerged.

In the Kalutara district, many areas in the Divisional Secretariat divisions of Kalutara, Ingiriya, Horana, Dodangoda, Millaniya, Bulathsinghala, Palindanuwara, Madurawala, and Agalawaththa have also been flooded.

Severe flooding has also occurred in the Peradeniya, Gampola and Nawalapitiya areas due to the overflow of the Mahaweli River.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rainfall received in many areas of the Attanagalu Oya basin, the Department of Irrigation issued a special flood warning last afternoon for the Gampaha city area.

The department announced that major flood conditions may occur in the low-lying areas of the Attanagalu Oya and Uruwal Oya valleys within the next several hours.

The Department of Irrigation also advised the public to act with extreme caution to safeguard lives and property.