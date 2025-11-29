Latest on Cyclone Ditwah

November 29, 2025   05:23 am

The Cyclonic Storm “Ditwah” is currently centered near latitude 8.8°N and longitude 80.8°E, about 60km West-northwest of Trincomalee, according to the update issued by the Department of Meteorology at 2:00 a.m. today.

It is very likely to move northnorthwestwards in the coming hours, the Met. Department said.

Intermittent showers and thundershowers will occur over the Northern, North-central, Central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee district and very heavy falls above 200 mm are likely at some places.

According to the Met. Department heavy falls above 150 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island.

Very strong winds at times of about 60-70kmph and gusting up to 80-90kmph can be expected over most parts of the island.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy showers and strong winds.

 

