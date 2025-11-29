Water supply affected to several areas owing to submerged plants

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says several of its water sources and purification plants have been submerged due to the prevailing flood situation.



Chairman Chandana Bandara noted that since several of its water sources are flooded, it is currently impossible to operate the pumps.



He added that many water purification plants have also been submerged, and as a result, both pumping stations and purification facilities are unable to function properly.



He further stated that the water pumping stations and purification plants in the Kandy district are completely underwater, and it will take some time to restore them to normal condition.

Additionally, water supply disruptions have now occurred in the Kegalle and Mawanella areas.



Furthermore, the Chairman noted that water pumping stations in the North Central Province, Sabaragamuwa and Uva have also been completely submerged.



However, although water supply in the Western Province has not yet been disrupted, the Irrigation Department and other disaster management centre units have warned that the water level of the Kelani River is rising. If the water level rises by another seven feet, the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant may face operational difficulties.



If it occurs, the water supply to Colombo may be disrupted, but efforts are being made to control the situation as much as possible, the Chairman of the Water Board added.