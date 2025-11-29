Special circular issued to all health workers amidst prevailing disaster situation

November 29, 2025   05:51 am

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Mass Media have declared a state of emergency within the health sector for one week until December 4 in order to ensure uninterrupted health services to the public.
 
Accordingly, due to the disaster situation caused by “Cyclone Ditwah”, the Ministry has issued a special circular signed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Anil Jasinghe.
 
According to the circular, all leave of health sector staff has been cancelled until further notice. It also instructs all hospital directors and institutional heads to formulate arrangements to mobilize hospital staff so that patient care services can operate continuously around the clock.
 
The circular further instructs directors of hospitals in disaster-affected areas to discharge, based on medical advice, any in-patients who can safely return home without risk. It also directs such hospitals to quickly relocate medical equipment and patient-care units in vulnerable buildings to safer locations.
 
Additionally, hospital directors have been advised to coordinate with relevant institutions to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines, medical equipment, and other supplies. They are also required to prepare advance contingency plans for transferring patients in intensive care units and critically ill patients to nearby hospitals after assessing potential emergency risks.

