Cyclone Ditwah: Red alert issued for Tamil Nadu coastal districts

November 29, 2025   05:58 am

Cyclone “Ditwah” is gradually moving away from Sri Lanka towards the Bay of Bengal region and Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated.
 
Accordingly, the IMD expects Cyclone “Ditwah” to hit north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh early on November 30.
 
Heavy rain—sometimes extremely heavy—is likely across these areas on November 29 and 30, it stated.
 
Accordingly, the IMD has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rain—over 21cm—in places like Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry.
 
Strong winds up to 90km/h are expected today to many parts of Tamil Nadu, the IMD added.

 

