Cyclone Ditwah: Red alert issued for Tamil Nadu coastal districts Cyclone “Ditwah” is gradually moving away from Sri Lanka towards the Bay of Bengal region and Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated.



Accordingly, the IMD expects Cyclone “Ditwah” to hit north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh early on November 30.



Heavy rain—sometimes extremely heavy—is likely across these areas on November 29 and 30, it stated.



Accordingly, the IMD has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rain—over 21cm—in places like Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry.



Strong winds up to 90km/h are expected today to many parts of Tamil Nadu, the IMD added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.