Highest rainfall in past 24 hours recorded in Nillambe, Kandy

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), the highest rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours has been reported from Nillambe in Kandy, with rainfall levels recording 431 mm.

Other areas with significant rainfall levels include:

• Pokkanai, Kilinochchi – 274 mm

• Menikdiwela, Kandy – 266 mm

• Alawala, Gampaha – 237 mm

• Watawala, Nuwara Eliya – 202 mm

• Kotahena, Colombo – 191 mm

• Marichchikuddi, Mannar – 187 mm

The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah was centered near latitude 9.0°N and longitude 80.8°E, approximately 70 km northwest of Trincomalee, as of 11:30 p.m. on 28th November.

It is very likely to move north-northwestward and approach the Tamil Nadu coast of India by 30th November.

The general public is kindly requested to remain attentive to future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology regarding this situation.

Prevailing rainy weather conditions are expected to reduce considerably by tomorrow (30th).

Intermittent showers and thundershowers will occur over the Northern, North-Central, Central, and North-Western provinces, with heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm likely in some areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces, as well as in the Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm is likely in some locations in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces. Showers or thundershowers may also occur in several other areas of the island.

Very strong winds at times, reaching 60–70 kmph and gusting up to 80–90 kmph, can be expected over most parts of the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy showers and strong winds.