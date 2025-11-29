President monitors live rescue of bus stranded on Kalawewa Bridge

President monitors live rescue of bus stranded on Kalawewa Bridge

November 29, 2025   07:49 am

The individuals who were stranded in a bus after it was struck by floodwaters on the Kalawewa Bridge along the Anuradhapura–Puttalam road are currently sheltering on the roof of a nearby residence. 

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is closely monitoring the ongoing rescue operation through live footage.

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) has commenced a comprehensive rescue mission to safely evacuate the affected individuals. 

Attempts made last night (28) were unsuccessful due to the rising floodwaters and severe weather conditions.

Those who were initially rescued from the bus are now awaiting further assistance from the roof of the nearby residence, as adverse weather continues to challenge rescue efforts.

Additional personnel from the Navy’s Active Craft Squadron, the Sri Lanka Navy Diving Unit, and the Special Boat Squadron (SBS) have been deployed to reinforce the operation.

Video footage released this morning (29) shows President Dissanayake observing the live updates of the rescue mission.

