Landslide strikes near Kotmale; Dozens trapped

A landslide has reportedly occurred near Rambadagama in Kotmale, affecting the middle section of the village between the Nuwara Eliya–Pudalu Oya roads.

According to a resident who spoke to Ada Derana, the landslide took place on the night of November 27 and in the early hours of 28th November.

Reports indicate that several people have died as a result of the landslide, while others remain injured.

Local residents are facing extreme difficulties in rescuing the affected individuals and transporting the injured to hospitals.

The area is currently without electricity, and all telephone networks are down, severely hampering communication and rescue efforts.

Nearly 50 people are reported to be trapped in the affected area, and relatives of those impacted have appealed to the government to take urgent action to conduct rescue operations, said Ada Derana reporter.

Access to the area has been completely blocked, and reports indicate that no disaster relief teams have reached the site so far.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office stated that although the landslide has been reported, specific details about the incident could not be confirmed at this time.

The police further noted that obtaining information has been particularly challenging due to the breakdown of communication links in the affected area.