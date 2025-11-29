Train services on main line suspended due to bad weather
November 29, 2025 08:56 am
The railway authorities have announced that trains scheduled to operate on the Main Line this morning will be suspended due to flooding affecting several sections of the track, including Daraluwa and Gampaha.
The suspension comes in the wake of continuous heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions across several parts of the country, which have caused waterlogging and potential safety hazards along the railway line.