Death toll due to Cyclone Ditwah increases to 123, another 130 missing

November 29, 2025   10:06 am

The number of deaths reported owing to adverse weather conditions across the country in the past few days has increased to 123, the Disaster Management Centre noted.

A further 130 individuals are reported missing, the DMC added.

Among the deaths, 51 have been reported from the Kandy District while 67 individuals remain missing.

A total of 35 deaths have been confirmed from the Badulla District while 27 individuals remain missing.

Nine deaths have been confirmed from Kegalle, eight from Matale, six from Nuwara Eliya and five from Ampara.

Meanwhile, due to the impact of the Cyclone Ditwah a total of 373,428 persons from 102,877 families have been affected as per the latest situation issued by the DMC.

According to latest figures, 43,925 individuals have been relocated to 488 safety centres. 

 

