High-risk flood situation in low-lying areas of Maha Oya within next 24 hours

November 29, 2025   10:07 am

The Irrigation Department has issued a high-risk flood warning for the low-lying areas of the Maha Oya Basin for the next 24 hours.

According to the department, heavy rainfall has been recorded in the upper catchment areas of the Maha Oya Basin during the past 24 hours. 

As a result, authorities warn that severe flooding, of a severity unprecedented in recent years, may occur in the low-lying areas of the Maha Oya valley.

The Irrigation Department has urged residents in vulnerable areas to relocate to safer locations immediately.

