Water levels rise in Attanagalu Oya; Flood risk persists in Gampaha District

November 29, 2025   10:30 am

The Irrigation Department has reported that the water level of the Attanagalu Oya in the Gampaha District continues to rise.

According to the Director of the department, Engineer L. A. Suriyabandara, the upper reaches of the Dunamale area received over 300 mm of rainfall yesterday (28). 

As a result, the Dunamale water gauging station has reached its maximum level and has been submerged.

Due to the rising water, lower areas of the Gampaha District, including Gampaha Town, Wattala, and Ja-Ela, are expected to remain submerged.

The Irrigation Department has issued a high-risk flood warning for the Maha Oya basin for the next 24 hours. 

The Giriulla and Badalgama gauging stations have also reached extremely high water levels.

Authorities have warned of potential flooding in low-lying areas, including Divulapitiya, Alawwa, Katana, Mirigama, Dankotuwa, Pannala, Narammala, Negombo, and Wennappuwa.

The department emphasized that several river basins are currently experiencing serious flood conditions, and the public is urged to exercise caution and follow official advisories.

