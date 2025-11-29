Special visa measures for foreigners affected by adverse weather in Sri Lanka

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has announced special visa facilitation measures for foreign nationals impacted by the ongoing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Foreign nationals who were scheduled to depart the country on or after November 28, but were unable to do so due to flight cancellations or travel disruptions caused by the weather, will be exempted from visa extension fees and overstay penalties.

This measure aims to assist travelers who have experienced unavoidable delays beyond their control, according to the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

In addition, holders of short-term Tourist or Business Visas, as well as Residence Visa holders, will be granted a seven-day grace period to complete their visa extension formalities.

Extensions for short-term Tourist Visas can be processed through the Department’s online portal: https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/vs/login.php

The Department of Immigration and Emigration will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as necessary.