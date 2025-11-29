Special visa measures for foreigners affected by adverse weather in Sri Lanka

Special visa measures for foreigners affected by adverse weather in Sri Lanka

November 29, 2025   10:45 am

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has announced special visa facilitation measures for foreign nationals impacted by the ongoing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Foreign nationals who were scheduled to depart the country on or after November 28, but were unable to do so due to flight cancellations or travel disruptions caused by the weather, will be exempted from visa extension fees and overstay penalties. 

This measure aims to assist travelers who have experienced unavoidable delays beyond their control, according to the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

In addition, holders of short-term Tourist or Business Visas, as well as Residence Visa holders, will be granted a seven-day grace period to complete their visa extension formalities.

Extensions for short-term Tourist Visas can be processed through the Department’s online portal: https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/vs/login.php

The Department of Immigration and Emigration will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as necessary.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴da Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

LIVE🔴da Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

LIVE🔴da Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)

Tri-forces personnel deployed to assist disaster relief operations across Sri Lanka (English)

Tri-forces personnel deployed to assist disaster relief operations across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)