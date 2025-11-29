All passengers rescued from flood-stranded bus on Kalawewa Bridge

Security forces personnel have successfully rescued all 67 passengers, including a foreign woman, who had climbed onto the rooftop of a nearby residence after the bus they were travelling in was trapped by floodwaters on the Kalawewa Bridge along the Anuradhapura–Puttalam road, the Sri Lanka Navy Spokesman confirmed.

The incident occurred yesterday (28) when a bus carrying around 70 passengers became stranded on the bridge due to rising floodwaters.