IGP Special Operations Unit launched to provide updates on emergency disaster situation

The Police Media Division has reported that due to unexpected severe weather conditions affecting the island, several areas have experienced heavy rainfall, flooding, strong winds, and landslides. Evacuation notices have been issued to residents in multiple affected regions.

To ensure effective coordination and the delivery of essential assistance, an IGP Special Operations Unit has been established at Police Headquarters under the direct supervision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Members of the public requiring assistance may contact the unit via the designated landline and WhatsApp numbers.

Police officers across the country have been organized into teams to respond promptly to disaster-related incidents within their respective jurisdictions. Disaster response equipment, including boats and diving gear, has been prepared for immediate deployment.

Authorities from the Disaster Management Centre, the Tri-Forces, and other relevant agencies have been informed and integrated into coordinated emergency response efforts.

Measures have also been implemented within each Police Division to safeguard the homes and properties of displaced individuals, while ensuring adequate security and welfare facilities for those sheltered in safe locations.

The Sri Lanka Police, working in collaboration with the Tri-Forces and Disaster Management Centre officials, request the cooperation of the public in activities such as rescuing disaster victims, distributing relief, and ensuring security in affected areas.

Furthermore, the Police strongly advise the public to refrain from irresponsible behavior such as visiting hazardous locations, travelling to disaster sites, or driving vehicles recklessly on flooded roads.