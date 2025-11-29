Warning issued over possible disruption to Colombo water supply

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that the operations of the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant may be affected due to the rising water level of the Kelani River.

NWSDB Chairman Chandana Bandara stated that any disruption to the operations of the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant would put the water supply to Colombo City at significant risk.

“Water supply across the Western Province is currently being maintained without any issues. However, we have been warned by the Irrigation Department and the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) that water levels in the Kelani River are continuing to rise,” Bandara said.

He said that if the river level were to rise by another 7 to 8 feet, it could disrupt the operations of the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant, placing Colombo City’s water supply at risk. He further stated that all possible measures are being taken to manage the situation.