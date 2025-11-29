Warning issued over possible disruption to Colombo water supply

Warning issued over possible disruption to Colombo water supply

November 29, 2025   12:48 pm

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that the operations of the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant may be affected due to the rising water level of the Kelani River.

NWSDB Chairman Chandana Bandara stated that any disruption to the operations of the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant would put the water supply to Colombo City at significant risk.

“Water supply across the Western Province is currently being maintained without any issues. However, we have been warned by the Irrigation Department and the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) that water levels in the Kelani River are continuing to rise,” Bandara said.

He said that if the river level were to rise by another 7 to 8 feet, it could disrupt the operations of the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant, placing Colombo City’s water supply at risk. He further stated that all possible measures are being taken to manage the situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴da Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

LIVE🔴da Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

LIVE🔴da Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)

Tri-forces personnel deployed to assist disaster relief operations across Sri Lanka (English)

Tri-forces personnel deployed to assist disaster relief operations across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)