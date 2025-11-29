Manusath Derana flood relief programme continues for second day

The Manusath Derana “Flood Relief” programme, launched to support those affected by the prevailing adverse weather, continues for the second consecutive day today (29).

In partnership with Dialog Axiata, Manusath Derana has sustained its relief operations, receiving essential dry food and hygiene item donations from people across the island at the TV Derana Head Office.

Since last night (28), both institutional and individual donors have contributed supplies to assist those in need of shelter.

The ‘Gunadamin Elephant House’ project has also extended its support to the Manusath Derana–Dialog Axiata flood relief initiative.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Maha Pirivena/Ode Temple in Maradana, in collaboration with the flood relief programme, prepared cooked food parcels this morning (29) for displaced communities.

The initiative continues to coordinate efforts to provide essential support to flood-affected individuals across the country.