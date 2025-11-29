US pledges $2 million to support Sri Lanka flood relief efforts

US pledges $2 million to support Sri Lanka flood relief efforts

November 29, 2025   02:00 pm

The United States has pledged $2 million to assist urgent relief efforts in Sri Lanka, following the severe impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused heavy rains and flooding across many areas.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung stated:

“Sri Lanka is facing difficult days as communities continue to be affected by Cyclone Ditwah, with heavy rains & flooding in many areas. The United States stands in solidarity with Sri Lanka. Today, we are committing $2 million to support urgent relief efforts.”

Ambassador Julie Chung further stated that the United States’ support reflects its enduring partnership with Sri Lanka and its commitment to assist families as they rebuild both now and in the future.

