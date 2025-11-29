Met. Department warns of continued indirect effects following Cyclone Ditwah

The Director General of the Department of Meteorology, Athula Karunanayake, stated that although the direct effects of the cyclone have subsided as it has moved away from the island, the indirect effects will continue.

As a result, rainfall exceeding 100 mm is possible in some areas of the Northern, North Central, North Eastern, and Central provinces.

Additionally, the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces are expected to receive rainfall exceeding 50 mm, while other provinces will experience showers or thundershowers at times, he noted.

Despite the decrease in heavy rainfall, the disaster situation has not yet fully subsided, and the Director General urged people in relief camps to refrain from returning to their homes.

The collapse of power lines caused by the cyclone has not yet been fully restored, and authorities have advised continued caution until relevant institutions provide formal updates.

Furthermore, the Director-General advised the public to refrain from consuming water from wells in flood-affected areas without prior purification, as doing so may lead to numerous health complications.

Due to the ongoing indirect effects of the cyclone, wind speeds across the island and surrounding seas are expected to reach 60–70 km/h, creating the risk of rough seas and strong winds. Fishing and navigation activities are advised to be avoided until conditions stabilize.

According to the Meteorology Department, the indirect effects are expected to subside by November 30, after which normal weather patterns will resume, with showers or thunderstorms likely in the evenings or at night.